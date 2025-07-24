Fighter jet crashes at Milestone School: Father recognises son by red watch

Saad Salah Uddin, 9, did not attend school on Sunday—the day before the plane crash—due to a cold. On Monday, the day of the incident, he went to school in tears because it was his favourite place. He loved his classmates and friends. In the devastating fire, Saad lost his life along with his dear friends and classmates. His father Salah Uddin Mukul identified his son at the morgue by the red watch he had been wearing.

Saad was a third grader in the Bangla medium section at Milestone School and College. The aircraft had crashed directly on top of Saad's classroom.

According to official reports, as of now, 32 people have died in the crash that occurred on Monday at the main campus building of Milestone School and College. Most of the victims are children.

On Wednesday, around 10:45 am, the atmosphere at Saad’s home in Diabari was one of deep mourning. Relatives had gathered. Upon hearing the news of Saad’s death, his uncle Alauddin Tutul, who lives in Oman, flew back to Bangladesh with his family.

Another uncle, Mohammad Masud, was expected to arrive from Australia today, Thursday. Saad's father, Salah Uddin Mukul, sat silently in the living room, overcome with grief.