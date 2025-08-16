Why Rabindra University’s main campus on Chalan Beel?

More than a hundred canals, wetlands, and over fifty rivers including the Baral converge at the edge of the Chalan Beel at Buri Potajia in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj. Combined, the water flow meets the Jamuna River.

The Rabindra University authorities now want to construct a permanent campus here by obstructing this flow of water.

Environmental and water experts warn that if concrete structures are built in the path of such a water flow, it will damage the aquatic ecosystem of Chalan Beel on the one hand, and on the other, blocking such a powerful current will worsen waterlogging and flooding in surrounding areas.

Rabindra University, located in Sirajganj, was established by an act passed in 2016. Classes began in April 2018. A total of 1,200 students currently study in five departments. The university has 34 teachers and 161 officers and staff. For the past seven years, academic and administrative activities have been conducted in eight rented buildings spread across Shahjadpur town.

In response to long-standing demands from students, 100 acres of land at Buri Potajia, about 11 kilometers away from Shahjadpur town, were allocated for the permanent campus. Students have staged multiple road blockades demanding approval of the campus construction project.

A government agency report stated that the proposed site remains submerged under water for four months every year. It would need to be filled up by 9 to 14 meters, requiring 3,661,630 cubic meters of sand. A road and a bridge would also need to be built to access the campus, and embankments erected to protect against water waves. The cost of these works alone is estimated at Tk 4.48 billion.