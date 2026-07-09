Noakhali youth lodges complaint with police alleging bias by FIFA president and match referee

The complainant, Mohammad Rakib, 22, is a resident of Mandartali village in Sadar upazila. He went to the police station with the written complaint on Wednesday night. However, police said they had no legal jurisdiction over the matter.

In his complaint, Rakib stated that on Tuesday night he watched the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt on a giant screen at the local Karmulya Bazar, along with many other spectators.

He alleged that the referee had deliberately favoured one team, causing his favourite side, Egypt, to lose the match. He named Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, match referee Francois Letexier, and 15 to 20 other individuals as the accused.