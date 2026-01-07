What is visa bond, who will pay it, key features of the US programme

The US State Department has announced that travellers from 38 countries will need to deposit a bond of up to USD 15,000 (around Tk 1.9 million) before entering the United States. This measure was introduced in mid-last year as part of the Trump administration’s tough, anti-immigration policy. Bangladesh and 24 other countries were added to the list most recently.

Just a week after seven countries were included in the list of nations that require bonds, the State Department added several more yesterday, Tuesday. Previously, six countries had already been added.

This 12-month pilot programme began on 20 August and applies to B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas. The US introduced this initiative after imposing travel restrictions on 12 countries and implementing new fees for US visa holders. For the newly added countries, the visa bond will take effect from 21 January, except for a few.

According to the temporary final rule published on 5 August in the US Federal Register, the programme targets citizens of countries whose visa holders have historically high rates of overstaying in the United States.