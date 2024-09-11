Govt forms six commissions to reform six sectors: Yunus
The government has formed six separate commissions to carry out reforms in six crucial sectors – electoral system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption system, public administration, and constitution.
The chief of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, made the disclosure while addressing the nation on Wednesday evening.
He hoped that the nation would embark on a new journey through these reforms, in line with the spirit of the July uprising and expectations of all.
He also announced that Badiul Alam Majumdar will head electoral system reform commission, Sarfraz Chowdhury will head police administration reform commission, justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman will lead the judiciary reform commission, TIB’s Iftekharuzzaman will lead the anti-corruption reform commission, Abdul Mueed Chowdhury will lead the public administration reform commission, and Shahdeen Malik will lead constitution reform commission.
Other members of the commissions will be decided in consultation with the respective commission chiefs. The commissions will engage advisory council members, movement representatives, civil society and political leaders in their discussions and consultation meetings.
The chief adviser expressed optimism that the commissions will be able to begin their formal operation from 1 October, following their complete constitution in the meantime.
The commissions are expected to submit comprehensive reports within the three months and the government will later consult about the reform plans with political parties, Dr Yunus noted, adding a final road map will be formulated through a seven-day consultation with the students, civil society, political parties, and government representatives.
The interim government leader also declared that the process of forming commissions will continue in the coming days to reform the remaining sectors.