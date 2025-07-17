Bangladesh reports 375 more dengue cases in 24hrs

A total of 375 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 16,281 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 116 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 42 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 53 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), one in Sylhet (Out of CC), 18 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), eight in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 61 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 39 in Dhaka South City Corporation.