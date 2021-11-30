69 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, 90 people have died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Fifty nine new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 10 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 373 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.
Of them, 268 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 105 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,222 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,751 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.