Police’s challenge in election and tackling fascists: IGP

Asked about the recent incident in Khagrachhari, the IGP said that a case has been filed over the rape incident. One person has been arrested for alleged involvement in the incident. The police have taken all kinds of measures. Still, a group is trying to make the matter an issue.

On the progress of the July movement cases, the police chief said that out of 1,760 cases, police have submitted charge sheets in 55 cases to the court. Among them are 18 murder cases. The other 37 are different cases. The rest are under investigation.

Baharul Alam said it took one year to complete the investigation of 55 murder cases and submit charge sheets. He expressed frustration over when the investigation of the remaining cases would be completed.