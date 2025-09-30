Police’s challenge in election and tackling fascists: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has said that the biggest challenge for the police in the upcoming election is to gain the capacity to conduct a fair election and to face fascists.
He made this remark on Tuesday morning at a press conference held at the Hall of Integrity in the police headquarters in the capital.
At the press conference, the IGP said, “After the July–August movement, the police had fallen into a fragile state, and bringing it back to the present position was a big challenge."
"We want to at least create a neutral and festive atmosphere during the election. With the capacity that we have, we believe we can reach there. With these challenges, we will move forward and succeed,” he added.
Replying to query on whether any force could pose a challenge in the election, Baharul Alam said, “I cannot say that now. There are many people, parties, and groups here. Those who are the defeated fascists are, of course, one group. Members and supporters of that group are naturally an opposition force.”
Regarding security during Durga Puja, the IGP said there are 31,650 Puja mandaps across the country. The police are providing security to all mandaps with equal importance. Incidents have taken place in 49 Puja mandaps in different parts of the country. Fifteen cases have been filed in these incidents, and 19 people have been arrested.
Asked about the recent incident in Khagrachhari, the IGP said that a case has been filed over the rape incident. One person has been arrested for alleged involvement in the incident. The police have taken all kinds of measures. Still, a group is trying to make the matter an issue.
On the progress of the July movement cases, the police chief said that out of 1,760 cases, police have submitted charge sheets in 55 cases to the court. Among them are 18 murder cases. The other 37 are different cases. The rest are under investigation.
Baharul Alam said it took one year to complete the investigation of 55 murder cases and submit charge sheets. He expressed frustration over when the investigation of the remaining cases would be completed.