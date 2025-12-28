Mahmudur Rahman moves to sue BNP leader Wahiduzzaman, Maruf Mallick

An application to file a lawsuit has been submitted in a Dhaka court against two individuals on charges of spreading defamatory and false information on social media against the newspaper Amar Desh involving the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

The two individuals are: BNP information and technology affairs secretary AKM Wahiduzzaman Apollo, and writer and columnist AFM Rashedul Haque Mallick, also known as Maruf Mallick.

Mahmudur Rahman, editor of the newspaper Amar Desh, filed this lawsuit application in the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Jewel Rana today, Sunday.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Tanvir Ahmed Al Amin, stated that the court has recorded the plaintiff's statement. The court has scheduled 23 February for the order on the lawsuit application.