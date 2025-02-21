Operation Devil Hunt: 7,310 arrested across the country so far
Another 461 people have been arrested in the “Operation Devil Hunt”, a special drive of the joint forces, across the country.
With the latest detentions, the number of people arrested in the operation, starting from 8 February night as of Friday afternoon, has risen to 7,310.
The police headquarters said this in the evening.
Apart from the people detained in the “Operation Devil Hunt”, another 1,189 people have been arrested in various cases. Some arms have also been recovered in the raids conducted in the last 24 hours, the law enforcement said.
Those include two double-barrell guns, a shooter gun, a foreign pistol and six rounds of bullet and a sharp weapon.
Some 15-16 students were attacked at the house of former liberation war affairs minister Mozammel Haque in Gazipur on 7 February night.
Following this attack, a decision was taken at the home ministry to conduct the special raid with a joint force.
Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said that the students went there to prevent the robbery after receiving news of it that night. At that time, they were attacked.
One of the injured in the incident died while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.