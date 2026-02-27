Ekushey book fair: First children’s hour buzzes with puppet shows

“Grandpa, Grandpa, buy me this book. Today I’ll learn Superman. Please buy this. Grandpa, I’ll colour this picture”. Six-year-old Aritra was making just such demands holding several books in his hands at a children’s book stall in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan this Friday morning. There was stubborn insistence in his request, but equal excitement on his face.

Standing beside him was his grandfather, Amal Hawlader. Smiling gently, he said, “My grandson has just started school this year. I’ve brought him to the book fair for the first time. His demands never end.”