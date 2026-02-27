Ekushey book fair: First children’s hour buzzes with puppet shows
“Grandpa, Grandpa, buy me this book. Today I’ll learn Superman. Please buy this. Grandpa, I’ll colour this picture”. Six-year-old Aritra was making just such demands holding several books in his hands at a children’s book stall in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan this Friday morning. There was stubborn insistence in his request, but equal excitement on his face.
Standing beside him was his grandfather, Amal Hawlader. Smiling gently, he said, “My grandson has just started school this year. I’ve brought him to the book fair for the first time. His demands never end.”
After overcoming uncertainty, prime minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (book fair) on Thursday, at the end of February, the month that carries the memory of the great Language Movement.
Because of the holy month of Ramadan, this year’s fair schedule has changed. The fair will run daily from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. On holidays, including Friday and Saturday, there will be Children’s Hours. On those days, the fair will open at 11:00 am.
Children’s Hour will run until 1:00 pm, after which the fair will remain open to all until 9:00 pm. Visitors can enter until 8:30 pm. Today, Friday, was the first Children’s Hour.
Despite the strong sun and the mood of fasting, children’s excitement did not fade. Colourful book covers, drawing books, rhyme books, and puppet shows together brought life to the first Children’s Hour of the fair.
Children gather at the puppets’ call
The main attraction of Children’s Hour was the puppet show. Third grader Jahriya was visiting stall after stall holding her mother’s hand. While looking through cartoon-illustrated books, she suddenly stopped in front of the puppet-show stage. She kept peeking—when would it start?
After a while, a voice came from behind the stage: “Friends, how are you all? We’re ready—come over.” Instantly, Jahriya and other children ran forward and sat down. Rows of little faces on mats spread on the floor, parents standing behind.
Two puppet friends, Opu and Dipu, appeared on stage. Between their stories they delivered various educational messages. As Opu and Dipu left, a familiar tune played—“Bulbul Pakhi Moyna Tiya…” A huge tiger puppet appeared, wagging its tail to the rhythm. The children sitting in front shouted in joy together.
Dancing, the tiger came down among the children. They stretched out their hands to touch it. Laughter, applause, and excitement filled the surroundings.
Little Tasnim, sitting on her father’s lap, clapped in delight watching the puppet show. After the programme, her simple question to her father: “Will the tiger come again?” Her father smiled and said, “It will come again—we’ll watch again.”
Children’s Hour created a different atmosphere inside the fair. Outside the formalities of the main stage, small stalls displayed colorful books, drawing books, rhymes, and stories—altogether a festival of colourful childhood.
The organisers of the puppet show said they would present different stories at each Children’s Hour, with songs, rhymes, and interactive question-and-answer sessions between stories.
Asaduzzaman Ashik, founder of Kakatarua Puppet Theatre, told Prothom Alo, “Children accept stories very easily. Through puppet shows we give them joy, and within that joy we send messages. Through this medium we try to remove social superstitions.”