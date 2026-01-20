GD filed over death threats to Jamaat candidate Amir Hamza, stops waz mahfils

A general diary (GD) has been filed with the police alleging death threats against Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Amir Hamza in the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency.

His brother-in-law, Abu Bakkar, went to Kushtia Model police station around 11:00 pm on Monday to file the GD.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamza announced last night through a Facebook post that he has suspended all his waz mahfils.

Confirming the matter at around 9:30 am today (Tuesday), Kushtia Model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Matubbar told Prothom Alo, “Several Facebook links containing death threats against Amir Hamza were attached to the GD filed by his brother-in-law, Abu Bakkar. With the court’s permission, the matter will be investigated today.”