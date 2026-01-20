GD filed over death threats to Jamaat candidate Amir Hamza, stops waz mahfils
A general diary (GD) has been filed with the police alleging death threats against Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Amir Hamza in the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency.
His brother-in-law, Abu Bakkar, went to Kushtia Model police station around 11:00 pm on Monday to file the GD.
Meanwhile, Amir Hamza announced last night through a Facebook post that he has suspended all his waz mahfils.
Confirming the matter at around 9:30 am today (Tuesday), Kushtia Model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Matubbar told Prothom Alo, “Several Facebook links containing death threats against Amir Hamza were attached to the GD filed by his brother-in-law, Abu Bakkar. With the court’s permission, the matter will be investigated today.”
Recently, a video of Amir Hamza circulated on social media showing him making remarks at a waz mahfil in which he distorted the names of former president Ziaur Rahman and Arafat Rahman Koko, the younger son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Following the incident, the Kushtia district unit of the BNP expressed condemnation and protest.
Amir Hamza has claimed that the controversial speech was delivered in 2023. In a video message posted on Facebook, he expressed regret over the remarks.
On Sunday afternoon, a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Islamic University unit filed a defamation case against Amir Hamza at a Kushtia court. Later the same day, Amir Hamza claimed in a social media post that he was receiving death threats.
On Monday afternoon, leaders and activists of Jamaat’s Sadar upazila unit brought out a protest procession and held a rally in Kushtia town over the alleged death threats. During the rally, Jamaat’s district ameer Abul Hashem suffered a stroke while speaking and later died. Another defamation case was also filed yesterday afternoon at a Khulna court.
Waz mahfils suspended
Citing security concerns, Jamaat candidate Amir Hamza has suspended all his waz and tafsir gatherings across the country. In a post shared last night from his verified Facebook account, he wrote: “With deep regret, I inform you that considering the security risks and the overall situation, all my scheduled waz/tafsir mahfils across the country are being suspended with effect from today, Monday.”