Metro Rail operations suspended: 1 killed as bearing pad falls off at Farmgate

Metro rail operations have been suspended since 12:30pm today, Sunday, as a bearing pad of the rail fell off near the Farmgate area of the capital, killing one pedestrian.

Earlier, in September last year, a similar incident occurred when a bearing pad fell off near Farmgate.

Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mobarak said they had received information that a pedestrian was killed on the spot after the bearing pad fell. However, the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.