Metro Rail operations suspended: 1 killed as bearing pad falls off at Farmgate
Metro rail operations have been suspended since 12:30pm today, Sunday, as a bearing pad of the rail fell off near the Farmgate area of the capital, killing one pedestrian.
Earlier, in September last year, a similar incident occurred when a bearing pad fell off near Farmgate.
Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mobarak said they had received information that a pedestrian was killed on the spot after the bearing pad fell. However, the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.
According to sources at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), metro rail operations from Uttara to Motijheel were suspended around 12:30 pm following the incident. It is still uncertain when service will resume.
On 18 September last year, a bearing pad detached from the Dhaka metro rail, causing an 11-hour shutdown of train movement between Agargaon and Motijheel. The incident raised serious safety concerns among experts and officials.
Bearing pads are rubber components placed between the elevated track and the supporting pillars of the metro line. Each pad weighs approximately 140 to 150 kilograms. Running the trains without these pads could cause the elevated structure to sink or shift. For this reason, metro rail service has been suspended, DMTCL sources said.