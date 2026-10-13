Fresh blow to overseas employment in Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi workers are facing mounting difficulties as flights to Saudi Arabia are cancelled or suspended one after another following the attack on an airport in Riyadh. Workers who returned home on leave are unable to resume their jobs. Delays to their journeys have also created uncertainty over the validity of their visas and the security of their employment.

Bangladesh’s overseas employment market depends largely on the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia being its largest destination. As several other major labour markets have closed or contracted, the country’s dependence on Saudi Arabia has grown. However, the number of workers travelling to Saudi Arabia has been declining since the beginning of this year.

The attack and disruption to air travel have now dealt a fresh blow to overseas employment from Bangladesh. Government agencies, recruiting agencies and people involved in the migration sector have stressed the need for a coordinated action plan to address the crisis.

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), 853,066 people had obtained clearance to travel abroad for work by 12 October last year.