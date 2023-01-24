60MW wind power project in Cox’s Bazar to start production in June

As part of the government’s efforts to expand clean energy arena in the country, a 60-megawatt (MW) wind power project is scheduled to come into production in June, official sources said.

The sources said that a private firm US-DK Green Energy (BD) Limited is setting up the country’s first and largest wind energy project at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar.

Manager (Project and Planning) of the project Mukit Alam Khan told this correspondent while visiting the project area last week as per an agreement, the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy the electricity from here.