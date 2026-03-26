Definition of a freedom fighter changed 5 times since independence
According to the latest list from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the country has approximately 198,000 recognised Bir Muktijoddhas
Since independence, the definition of a freedom fighter has undergone five revisions. The most recent change took place in June last year.
Discussions have now resumed over whether the classifications introduced by the interim government—‘Bir Muktijoddha’ and ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ (associate of the Liberation War)—will remain in force.
The interim government remained in power for a further nine months after introducing the revised definition. However, the process of categorising individuals under the new framework has made little progress.
Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, carries out the verification and scrutiny of the list of freedom fighters.
Over the past nine months, Jamuka has recommended 40 individuals for recognition as ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ under the new definition.
According to the latest list from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the country has approximately 198,000 recognised Bir Muktijoddhas.
To determine who qualifies as a ‘Bir Muktijoddha’ and who as an ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ under the revised definition, authorities must review the entire list.
Prothom Alo spoke with three officials of the Ministry, ranging from deputy secretary to additional secretary. They stated that implementing the new classification would be highly complex and time-consuming.
They also noted that the revised definition remains controversial. In this context, they are awaiting a government decision on whether to retain the new definition and will proceed according to that decision.
To understand the government’s position, Prothom Alo met Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan at his office on 16 March. He said, "I will speak on these matters after understanding everything thoroughly."
Sources at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs state that the government first defined a freedom fighter through the Presidential Order titled ‘The Bangladesh (Freedom Fighters) Welfare Trust Order, 1972’, issued on 7 August 1972.
Significant changes to the definition followed in 2018 and 2025, while minor revisions occurred in 1980 and 2022.
During the tenure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the 1972 order stated, "Freedom fighter means any person who had served as a member of any force engaged in the War of Liberation."
In other words, anyone who fought in the Liberation War as a member of any force qualified as a freedom fighter.
Ministry sources note that the 1972 order underwent a minor amendment in 1980. However, that amendment mainly addressed eligibility for honoraria or allowances among freedom fighters rather than altering the core definition.
During the tenure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the 1972 order stated, "Freedom fighter means any person who had served as a member of any force engaged in the War of Liberation."
In other words, anyone who fought in the Liberation War as a member of any force qualified as a freedom fighter.
Ministry sources note that the 1972 order underwent a minor amendment in 1980. However, that amendment mainly addressed eligibility for honoraria or allowances among freedom fighters rather than altering the core definition.
The definition further included all MNAs (Members of the National Assembly) and MPAs (Members of the Provincial Assembly) who participated in the Liberation War and were later recognised as members of the Constituent Assembly.
It also recognised Birangona (women subjected to atrocities by Pakistani forces and their associates) as freedom fighters.
Under the new definition, the phrase “in response to the declaration of independence by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” has been removed, although it was included in the earlier (2022) definition.
On 7 September 2022, the Awami League government enacted another law titled the National Freedom Fighters Council Act 2022.
In explaining the need for this legislation, authorities stated that ensuring the overall welfare of Bir Muktijoddhas and their families formed part of the broader objective of upholding the ideals of the Liberation War in national life and realising Bangabandhu’s vision of Sonar Bangla. This explanatory note had not been included in the 2018 law.
‘Bir Muktijoddha’ and ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ under the new definition
Following the downfall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid a student–public uprising, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus amended the National Freedom Fighters Council Act.
Through this amendment, the definition of a freedom fighter also changed. The relevant ordinance was promulgated on 3 June 2025.
Under the new definition, the phrase “in response to the declaration of independence by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” has been removed, although it was included in the earlier (2022) definition.
The revised definition states that all civilians who, between 26 March and 16 December 1971, prepared for war and received training within the country, or crossed the borders of Bangladesh to enrol in training camps in India, and subsequently took up arms against Pakistan to achieve Bangladesh’s independence—actively participating in the Liberation War against the invading and occupying Pakistani armed forces and their local collaborators such as the Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, the then Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nezam-e-Islam, and peace committee members—shall be recognised as Bir Muktijoddha, provided they met the government-prescribed minimum age at that time.
In addition, members of the armed forces, East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), the police, Mukti Bahini, the Government of Bangladesh in exile (Mujibnagar Government) and its recognised forces, naval commandos, Kilo Force, and Ansar members will also be recognised as Bir Muktijoddha.
Furthermore, all women (Birangona) subjected to atrocities by the occupying Pakistani forces and their collaborators will be recognised as freedom fighters.
Those who served in field hospitals during the Liberation War and provided medical care to wounded freedom fighters—including physicians, nurses, and medical assistants—will also be recognised as freedom fighters.
For the first time, the new definition introduces the category ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’.
It states that individuals who, between 26 March and 16 December 1971, remained either within the country or abroad and contributed directly by motivating freedom fighters, organising efforts to accelerate the war, shaping global public opinion, securing diplomatic support, and strengthening psychological resistance in favour of Bangladesh’s independence, will be recognised as ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’.
Five categories have been defined for recognising such associates – First, Bangladeshi professionals who made significant contributions to the Liberation War while residing abroad, and citizens who played an active role in building global public opinion.
Second, individuals who served under the wartime Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar Government) as officials, employees, envoys, or as appointed physicians, nurses, and assistants.
Third, all MNAs (Members of the National Assembly) and MPAs (Members of the Provincial Assembly) associated with the Mujibnagar Government, who were later recognised as members of the Constituent Assembly.
Fourth, all artists and performers of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, as well as Bangladeshi journalists at home and abroad who supported the Liberation War.
Fifth, members of the Swadhin Bangla football team.
Following the downfall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid a student–public uprising, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus amended the National Freedom Fighters Council Act. Through this amendment, the definition of a freedom fighter also changed. The relevant ordinance was promulgated on 3 June 2025.
Controversy over lowering the age limit
Previously, applicants seeking recognition as Bir Muktijoddha had to be at least 15 years old in 1971. After coming to power in 2009, the Awami League government reduced this age limit in two phases.
In June 2014, a notification set the minimum age at 13 years, and the relevant gazette was published on 10 November 2016.
It stated that, for new inclusion as a freedom fighter, an individual must have been at least 13 years old on 26 March 1971.
Later, on 31 January 2018, the government revised this again, specifying that the minimum age must be 12 years and 6 months as of 30 November 1971.
This reduction in the age threshold allowed the inclusion of many individuals in the list of Bir Muktijoddha who had not participated in the Liberation War.
Several individuals, including ministers of the previous Awami League government, reportedly took advantage of this provision.
Liberation War researcher Afsan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, "The interim government has changed the definition of freedom fighters, the Awami League government did it before, and it may happen again in the future. Political considerations have dominated the list of freedom fighters prepared by different governments. Some individuals have benefited from this. No government has been able to move away from the tendency to use the Liberation War from a partisan perspective. This has not benefited the country. It has also not benefited the study of the country’s history."