Definition of a freedom fighter changed 5 times since independence

Since independence, the definition of a freedom fighter has undergone five revisions. The most recent change took place in June last year.

Discussions have now resumed over whether the classifications introduced by the interim government—‘Bir Muktijoddha’ and ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ (associate of the Liberation War)—will remain in force.

The interim government remained in power for a further nine months after introducing the revised definition. However, the process of categorising individuals under the new framework has made little progress.

Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, carries out the verification and scrutiny of the list of freedom fighters.

Over the past nine months, Jamuka has recommended 40 individuals for recognition as ‘Muktijuddher Shohojogi’ under the new definition.