Students-law enforcement clash in secretariat area, sound grenades used
Protesting students and law enforcement agencies chased each other in front of the capital’s Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.
Explosion of sound grenades were heard at that time, as well as teargas shells were also hurled. The incident took place around 4:10 pm.
Prior to that, protesting students entered the secretariat around 3:45 pm.
As the students vandalised several vehicles there, police and army members charged on them. Later, police and army members removed the students from the secretariat.
After that, students and law enforcement agencies chased each other in front of the secretariat.
Students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the secretariat at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, demanding resignation of the education adviser and the secretary.
Witnesses said the students took position at Gate No. 1 of the secretariat at around 2:30pm. They chanted slogans, saying 'Why do our brothers die, the administration must reply!"
While going toward the secretariat, HSC examinee of Cantonment School and College, speaking to Prothom Alo, Zonaed Ahmed said, "HSC examination of today was not postponed despite such a big incident at the Milestone School and College. Why was this decision was taken at 3:00pm? I came to know that the examination was postponed when I left home for the examination. I don't want to see such an inconsiderate adviser and secretary. So I have come to demand their resignation."
Speaking to several protesting students, it was learned that a group of demonstrators marched from the Dhaka Education Board to the gates of the secretariat. These students are demanding a re-evaluation of the exam papers for those who failed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams.