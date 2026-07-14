Students now gather in front of the Parliament building, chanting ‘fake, fake’ slogans

HSC candidates have been holding protests and road blockades throughout various parts of Dhaka since morning.

They gathered in front of the National Parliament House by evening.

While the national parliament session was ongoing, they started chanting "fake," "fake" slogans at Manik Mia Avenue from 6 PM.

Students protested starting Tuesday morning in different parts of the country including Dhaka, blocking roads in opposition to holding HSC exams amid continuous rain and waterlogging on Monday.

They demanded the resignation of Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.

Students also accused the physics exam paper of containing errors and difficult questions, raising concerns that the standard question paper was harder than those of previous years.