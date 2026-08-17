9 workers die at Sitakunda: Ship declared ‘safe’ by 6 agencies

A vessel involved in a toxic gas leak that claimed the lives of nine workers in Sitakunda, Chattogram, had previously been certified as safe for recycling by four government bodies and a state-appointed private safety agency. Additionally, the Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board (BSRB), under the Ministry of Industries, had granted official approval for the dismantling process of the ship.

On 11 July last year, representatives from the Department of Environment, the Department of Explosives, Fire Service and Civil Defence, the Bangladesh Marine Academy (Chattogram), and a private agency named Ship Strip conducted an inspection of the MT Rasi—a vessel weighing approximately 94,000 tonnes.

The following month, the vessel was issued a clearance certificate deeming it safe to break. Ship Strip subsequently prepared the structural plan outlining how the vessel was to be dismantled.

On 14 August, while working at the yard of Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industries, nine workers died from exposure to toxic gas. An inquiry committee established by the Ministry of Industries confirmed the cause of death to be hydrogen sulphide—a colourless, highly toxic, and flammable gas.