Chattogram district Awami League general secretary arrested
Sheikh Mohammad Ataur Rahman, 68, general secretary of the Chattogram North District unit of Awami League, whose activities are now banned, has been arrested.
A team from SRB-7 arrested him from his residence in the Oxygen Square of Chattogram city on Monday night.
Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, assistant director (media) of SRB-7 said, "Acting on a tip-off, we conducted an operation on Monday night and arrested Ataur Rahman before handing him over to Kotwali police station in the city."
He added that several cases had been filed against him at Mirsharai police station and in Chattogram over allegations including acts of sabotage.
Sheikh Mohammad Ataur Rahman is a former president of the Mirsharai upazila unit of the Awami League.
Asked about the arrest, Farida Yasmin, officer-in-charge of Mirsharai police station said, "SRB informed us that Ataur Rahman was arrested for reasons related to law and order and overall security."
Three cases have been filed against Ataur Rahman at Mirsharai police station over allegations of sabotage and attempts to deteriorate the law and order situation.