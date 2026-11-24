Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, assistant director (media) of SRB-7 said, "Acting on a tip-off, we conducted an operation on Monday night and arrested Ataur Rahman before handing him over to Kotwali police station in the city."

He added that several cases had been filed against him at Mirsharai police station and in Chattogram over allegations including acts of sabotage.

Sheikh Mohammad Ataur Rahman is a former president of the Mirsharai upazila unit of the Awami League.