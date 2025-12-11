Sexual harassment complaint cell: No obligation to include external members

In 2009, the High Court delivered a landmark judgment to prevent sexual harassment and abuse in workplaces and educational institutions. One of the directives of the High Court was that institutions should have internal complaint committees to receive, investigate, and manage complaints. To ensure impartiality, two members of the complaint committee were to be appointed from outside the institution, preferably those working on gender issues and prevention of sexual abuse.

However, in the final draft of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act, the requirement to include external members in the complaint committee has been removed. The draft states that external members may be included based on availability.

Many have reacted against making the inclusion of external members optional. They argue that without external members, justice for complainants could be hindered. Institutions could make decisions according to their own discretion using their internal members.

It is understood that the main opposition to including external members comes from organisations of garment factory owners. Factory owners do not want internal matters to be exposed to outsiders.