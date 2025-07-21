Aircraft crash: 35 admitted to Burn Institute, at least 10 in critical condition

Around 1:15pm today, Monday, after the plane crashed into the school building, ambulances began arriving at the Burn Institute with burn victims from around 1:30pm onward. Senior reporter of Prothom Alo, Nazrul Islam, is at the scene.

He reported that 35 people injured in the training aircraft crash have been brought to the institute. All of them have suffered burns to their hands, legs, faces, chests, and backs. Some are critically injured. Among them are students and teachers.

Most of the burn victims brought to the Burn Institute are students, primarily from grades four through eight. Shortly after being brought to the hospital, many began experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Medical staff at the emergency department immediately began administering treatment. The patients were then transferred to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), and various wards.