Aircraft crash: 35 admitted to Burn Institute, at least 10 in critical condition
Many burned students and teachers have been brought to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after a training aircraft of Air Force crashed into the Milestone School and College at Uttara in the capital.
35 burned people were brought till 4:15pm on Monday, at least 10 in a critical condition.
Around 1:15pm today, Monday, after the plane crashed into the school building, ambulances began arriving at the Burn Institute with burn victims from around 1:30pm onward. Senior reporter of Prothom Alo, Nazrul Islam, is at the scene.
He reported that 35 people injured in the training aircraft crash have been brought to the institute. All of them have suffered burns to their hands, legs, faces, chests, and backs. Some are critically injured. Among them are students and teachers.
Most of the burn victims brought to the Burn Institute are students, primarily from grades four through eight. Shortly after being brought to the hospital, many began experiencing difficulty in breathing.
Medical staff at the emergency department immediately began administering treatment. The patients were then transferred to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), and various wards.
Patients have reported that most of the burn victims have suffered burns covering more than 50 per cent of their bodies. At around 4:15pm, one more victim was brought to Dhaka Medical College. Their body was burned from head to toe, and they were experiencing severe respiratory distress. Md Maruful Islam, Associate Professor and Joint Director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told Prothom Alo that at least 10 of the burn victims are in critical condition. Most of them have sustained burns to their airways.