Higher salaries for govt employees Sunday, many face complications in determining pay

The government will pay public officials and employees their salaries under the new pay structure on 1 November, along with four months of arrears. However, many government employees will not receive the increased salaries, as they have been unable to determine their pay under the new structure.

Applications were submitted to Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mazumder seeking a resolution to the complications surrounding the new pay structure, but the issues remained unresolved as of last Monday. This information was obtained from sources at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

According to Finance Division sources, not all of the 1.4 million government employees, 800,000 pensioners and 600,000 teachers under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme have been able to complete their pay fixation. In such cases, they will receive salaries under the old pay structure, while their arrears will be paid later.