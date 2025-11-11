SC to deliver judgment on caretaker government appeal 20 Nov
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today set 20 November for pronouncing its judgment on an appeal challenging the previous verdict that abolished the non-party caretaker government system for holding national elections.
"Hearing is concluded. For announcement of judgment on 20.11.25," said a short order passed by the Appellate Division full bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.
The apex court fixed the date after holding hearings on the matter for ten consecutive days.
Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman continued his arguments before the apex court on 6 November, following earlier submissions he and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque began on 5 November.
Earlier, senior advocates Zainul Abedin and Ruhul Quddus Kazal argued on behalf of the BNP from 4 to 5 November, while Advocate Abedin had opened their submissions on 29 October.
On behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir presented arguments on 28 October, whereas advocate Sharif Bhuiyan was the first to place arguments on 21 and 22 October, representing five distinguished citizens.
Ehsan Abdullah Siddiq also participated in the hearing as an intervener on 23 October.
On 27 August, 2025, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal against its 2011 judgment that had declared the 13th Amendment-which introduced the caretaker government system-unconstitutional.
The court passed the order after hearing multiple review petitions seeking reinstatement of the 13th Amendment and revival of the caretaker system.
A total of four review petitions were filed-by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, five prominent citizens including SUJAN Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, and another individual petitioner. All petitions were heard together.
Earlier, on 17 December, 2024, the High Court had declared the abolition of the caretaker government system unconstitutional.
Following that verdict, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that the ruling effectively restored the caretaker provision as part of the Constitution.