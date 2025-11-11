SC to deliver judgment on caretaker government appeal 20 Nov

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today set 20 November for pronouncing its judgment on an appeal challenging the previous verdict that abolished the non-party caretaker government system for holding national elections.

"Hearing is concluded. For announcement of judgment on 20.11.25," said a short order passed by the Appellate Division full bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

The apex court fixed the date after holding hearings on the matter for ten consecutive days.