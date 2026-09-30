Gazipur Chhatra Dal leader expelled over forcibly taking college student away

A Chhatra Dal leader in Sreepur, Gazipur, has been accused of forcibly taking a college student away in a car.

Following a written complaint filed by the girl’s family with the police, the organisation expelled him from his post. He has been identified as Md Rizvi, 24.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. The student’s family filed a written complaint to the police against Rizvi, his father, Monir Hossain, and his mother, Nilufa Akhter.