Gazipur Chhatra Dal leader expelled over forcibly taking college student away
A Chhatra Dal leader in Sreepur, Gazipur, has been accused of forcibly taking a college student away in a car.
Following a written complaint filed by the girl’s family with the police, the organisation expelled him from his post. He has been identified as Md Rizvi, 24.
The incident occurred on Monday morning. The student’s family filed a written complaint to the police against Rizvi, his father, Monir Hossain, and his mother, Nilufa Akhter.
The accused, Md Rizvi, was the general secretary of the Chhatra Dal unit at Pear Ali University College.
In a letter issued on Monday and signed by Sarker Rakib Hossain, office secretary of Gazipur District Chhatra Dal, the organisation announced his expulsion from the post over allegations of violating party discipline.
According to the family and local sources, the second-year student of Pear Ali College went to a shop in front of her home to buy some items on Monday morning.
At the time, Rizvi was allegedly there with several associates. When the student approached the shop, they allegedly dragged her into a car and took her away.
The relatives alleged that Rizvi had been harassing the student for a long time while she travelled to and from college.
After the student informed her parents about the matter, they allegedly proposed marriage to her family instead of reprimanding their son. However, the student’s family rejected the proposal.
Attempts to contact Rizvi by mobile phone for his comment were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.
Shahinur Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of the Mawna Police Outpost in Sreepur, said an operation to rescue the student had been under way since the police received the complaint.
He told Prothom Alo, “We have conducted searches at several houses identified by the girl’s relatives. However, we have not yet been able to rescue her. The operation to rescue the student is continuing, and legal action is being taken in connection with the incident.”