Former Narayanganj Mayor Ivy arrested after overnight tension

Former Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy was arrested from her city residence early Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Nasir Uddin said they detained her from ‘Chunka Kutir’ in Deobhog around 5:45am, citing multiple charges, including murder.

The overnight tension centring the drive to detain the Awami League-backed former mayor ended after police took her into custody, as hundreds of supporters gathered in front of her house upon learning about the law enforcers’ presence.