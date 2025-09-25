Chief Adviser holds meeting with Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters here in the USA on Wednesday (local time).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including Bangladesh's upcoming general elections, reforms introduced by the interim government, the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, trade and investment, and prospects for regional cooperation.

The Chief Adviser expressed his profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences over 1,000 deaths in recent flood in Pakistan.