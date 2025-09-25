Chief Adviser holds meeting with Pakistan PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters here in the USA on Wednesday (local time).
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including Bangladesh's upcoming general elections, reforms introduced by the interim government, the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, trade and investment, and prospects for regional cooperation.
The Chief Adviser expressed his profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences over 1,000 deaths in recent flood in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Sharif attributed the increasing frequency and intensity of such disasters to the worsening impacts of climate change.
Prof Yunus shared that Bangladesh is on course to hold its general election in February next year and expressed hope that the major political reforms proposed by 11 national commissions would lead to meaningful political transformation.
He noted that talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties are in their final stages, and parties are expected to sign a "July Charter" encompassing key constitutional and political reforms.
"These reforms are aimed at preventing the rise of another autocrat in Bangladesh," Prof Yunus said.
As SAARC is largely inactive in recent years, the two leaders also discussed alternative avenues to enhance regional cooperation.
Prime Minister Sharif extended an invitation to Chief Adviser Professor Yunus to visit Pakistan during the interim government's tenure.
Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Miah, and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed were also present at the meeting.