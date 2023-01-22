Four top officials of IBBL, SIBL sent to jail

Four top officials of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) have been sent to jail in a case filed under Digital Security Act on charge of spreading rumours.

None of the four officials were named as accused in the case filed with Gulshan police station in the capital by Abdul Kuddus, deputy managing director of S Alam Group that owns the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and a few other shariah-based banks.