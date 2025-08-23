Gunfire heard again along Teknaf border, Rohingyas attempt to cross

The situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is becoming increasingly tense again as armed clashes and exchanges of gunfire are taking place between the Arakan Army and other armed groups.

Arakan Army currently controls parts of Rakhine.

With the fresh round of fighting, Rohingyas in those areas are suffering casualties. Many are attempting to cross the Naf river by boat into Bangladesh.

Multiple sources along the border said that heavy gunfire broke out in several villages across the Naf river opposite of Teknaf’s Whykong border around 10:00pm on Friday.

The intermittent shooting continued until 5:00am on Saturday. Residents on the Bangladeshi side could hear the gunfire across the river.