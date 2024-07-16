GM Quader extends support to quota reform protesters
Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman and leader of the opposition in parliament GM Quader on Tuesday extended his support to the students who have been waging a movement seeking reform in the quota system in government jobs.
He also termed them as “Bir Muktisena” (valiant freedom warriors).
The quota system is part of a process to create a class of beneficiaries, GM Quader remarked.
In a statement on Tuesday, the JaPa chairman said, “Incumbent rulers have been ruling and oppressing the people through this beneficiary class the government has created. It seems this objective will be implemented on a wider scale in the future. The youths are trying to face off against this illegitimacy. That is why I am considering them as ‘Bir Joddha’ or ‘Bir Muktisena’ in this struggle against discrimination.”
GM Quader said, “I extend my support to the nonviolent quota reform movement of the students. I condemn this armed barrier to this rational movement. I congratulate the youths who are leading the quota reform movement. I want to term them ‘Bir Muktisena’.”
The leader of the opposition in parliament further said the way the names of freedom fighters are being used and misused, I fear the actual freedom fighters might be reluctant to disclose their identity in the future.
GM Quader urged the government to fulfil the demands of the movement in principle.
Otherwise, he apprehended, the country and the future generation would move towards an uncertain and violence-ridden future.