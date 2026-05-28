Higher livestock prices lead to decline in Eid sacrifices

For years, a farming family in Wazirpur upazila of Barishal used to offer animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha. But for the past three years, they have stopped doing so.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, the head of the family said that a single share in a sacrificial animal now costs around Tk 20,000. In his village, he said, animal sacrifice is now mostly performed by families with relatives abroad, businesspeople and government employees. Farmers can no longer afford it.

Government statistics also show that while the prices of livestock and meat are rising, the number of sacrifices is declining. Analysts say the cost of offering sacrifice has gone beyond the reach of low-income families.