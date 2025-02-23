New secretary for industries, 9 more secretaries shortly
Additional secretary of the public administration ministry (APD) Md Obaidur Rahman has been appointed as the new industries secretary. Another nine secretaries will be appointed to vacant posts in various ministries and departments over the next few days.
This was disclosed by senior secretary of the public administration ministry Md Mukhlesur Rahman while answering questions posed by journalists Sunday afternoon.
Mukhlesur Rahman said, 12 persons were selected at four superior selection board meetings. Most of the selected officials were qualified and had been deprived. None of them are on contract. The secretaries are being appointed from among serving officers.
About former DCs
Concerning action against the deputy commissioners (DCs) or other officials who carried out duties during the controversial election, Mukhlesur Rahman said, "Some of those against whom action has been taken have been made OSD and some have been sent on forced retirement. Also, allegations if financial crimes are found to be true against certain persons, only then will the allegations be sent on to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). This won't be generalised. Those temporary made OSD will lead very normal lives, the government will have no bias. The government will carry out these tasks very cautiously so that not a single innocent officer is dishonoured."
In reply to a question about former deputy commissioners (DCs) who were returning officers in the 2024 election, Mukhlesur Rahman said, "The entire matter has been sent to the intelligence agencies. Once we get feedback, due measures will be considered. A committee of four advisors will be formed to review the matter and this will not be done in any hurry. No decision will be taken on the basis of any bias. All decisions will be taken in accordance to the rules. It will be ensured that not a single official will be made victim."