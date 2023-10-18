EC mulls over police deployment for 15 days after voting

Their plan includes law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant for the next 15 days following the election because of the ‘necessity’. The commission is mainly planning this fearing post-poll violence.

With the 12th parliamentary election approaching, the commission has readied a checklist on what they would do from November and when they would start acting on the issues. And, law enforcement agencies will remain deployed for 15 days after the completion of voting if there is any such necessity, said the checklist.

Several sources of the election commission confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

* More to follow…