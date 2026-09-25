Zaima Rahman serves as legal officer at UNGA president’s office
Barrister Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has been serving as a legal officer in the Office of the President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).
“Ms. Zaima Rahman is serving as a Legal Officer in the Office of the President of the General assembly. The existing rules and process of appointment of the UN was strictly followed in her case,” KM Nazmul Haque, Assistant Press Secretary to Prime Minister, told BSS today.
Zaima Rahman’s name and position appear on the staff list published on the website of the Office of the President of the General Assembly (OPGA).
The UN website lists Zaima Rahman as “Legal Officer - Bangladesh”. She will work under the OPGA Executive Office.
Zaima Rahman is a barrister and legal and policy professional with experience across the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.
She holds an LLB in law and politics from Queen Mary University of London. She is a qualified barrister in England and Wales through the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple and is completing her qualifications for practice in Bangladesh.
Her professional experience covers housing, welfare and employment law in the United Kingdom, legal advisory and public relations work in the healthcare sector, and pro bono work in social welfare and education law; in Bangladesh.
She has worked with Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed & Associates on constitutional, corporate and commercial law, public-private partnerships and taxation.
She serves on the board of Surovi, a Bangladeshi social development organization working to expand educational opportunities for disadvantaged and out-of-school children.
Her areas of interest include governance, inclusive public policy, access to justice, education, gender equality, digital safety and social inclusion.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is serving as president of the General Assembly’s 81st session. His office has 40 staff members, including six Bangladeshis.
The other Bangladeshis serving in UNGA president’s office are diplomats Md Abdul Alim, Moazzem Hossain, Mofizul Islam, Zakir Ahmed and Md Rafiqul Alam Molla.
Abdul Alim is deputy chef de cabinet, while Moazzem Hossain serves as adviser and administrative assistant.