Zaima Rahman serves as legal officer at UNGA president’s office

Barrister Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has been serving as a legal officer in the Office of the President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

“Ms. Zaima Rahman is serving as a Legal Officer in the Office of the President of the General assembly. The existing rules and process of appointment of the UN was strictly followed in her case,” KM Nazmul Haque, Assistant Press Secretary to Prime Minister, told BSS today.

Zaima Rahman’s name and position appear on the staff list published on the website of the Office of the President of the General Assembly (OPGA).