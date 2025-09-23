NCP leader Akhtar harassed by AL leaders, activists, pelted with eggs in New York
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossen was pelted with eggs after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York of the US on Monday (local time).
Witnesses said local Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman was seen throwing the eggs.
Akhtar had arrived as part of the entourage of interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The incident took place at around 5:00pm local time on 22 September (Monday), as they were leaving Terminal 4 of the airport.
Walking alongside Akhtar Hossen were Bangladesh Nationalist Part secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP’s senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, who were also part of the delegation.
At that time, local Awami League supporters abused Tasnim Jara verbally and staged a protest.
Witness Habibur Rahman, an airport official, told Prothom Alo that two eggs were thrown in succession, both hitting Akhtar Hossen’s back.
He did not react and kept walking. After the group got into their cars, Awami League supporters lay down in front of the vehicles, chanting “Joy Bangla” and other slogans. New York police attempted to disperse them.
From 1:00 pm local time, BNP and Awami League supporters had gathered at JFK Airport’s Terminal 8, exchanging slogans and counter-slogans.
Professor Muhammad Yunus and his entourage are staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan.
The US Awami League had secured permission to protest there, and in the evening they staged demonstrations.
NCP and Awami League supporters stood on opposite sides of the street, shouting rival slogans.