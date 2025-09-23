NCP leader Akhtar harassed by AL leaders, activists, pelted with eggs in New York

National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossen was pelted with eggs after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York of the US on Monday (local time).

Witnesses said local Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman was seen throwing the eggs.

Akhtar had arrived as part of the entourage of interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.