Two more die of Covid-19, 220 more infected

The deceased included a man and a woman. They were from Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.02 per cent from Friday's 97 per cent.
In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months since March this year, as per DGHS.
Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, according to DGHS. Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during this period.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid-19 death on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.