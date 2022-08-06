Two more die of Covid-19, 220 more infected

Bangladesh recorded two more Covid-19 deaths with 220 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,304 while the caseload 2,007,119, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly increased to 5.56 per cent from Friday's 5.06 per cent as 3,959 samples were tested.