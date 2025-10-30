Media reform: Disappointment over lack of progress

Despite sky-high expectations for media reform, there is no sign of progress. Seven months have passed since the media reform commission submitted its report in March, yet there has been no visible advancement in implementing its recommendations.

Instead, the draft ordinance the commission had proposed to safeguard journalists’ rights has been substantially altered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry’s version is so diluted that it would be better not to enact such a law at all. If implemented in its current form, it will fail to provide journalists with effective professional protection.

This sense of frustration was voiced at a roundtable titled “Reforming the Media in Bangladesh: Recommendations, Realities and the Road Ahead”, held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.