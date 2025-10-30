Prothom Alo roundtable
Media reform: Disappointment over lack of progress
Despite sky-high expectations for media reform, there is no sign of progress. Seven months have passed since the media reform commission submitted its report in March, yet there has been no visible advancement in implementing its recommendations.
Instead, the draft ordinance the commission had proposed to safeguard journalists’ rights has been substantially altered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry’s version is so diluted that it would be better not to enact such a law at all. If implemented in its current form, it will fail to provide journalists with effective professional protection.
This sense of frustration was voiced at a roundtable titled “Reforming the Media in Bangladesh: Recommendations, Realities and the Road Ahead”, held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
Although participants expressed disappointment, they agreed on the need to keep up pressure for implementation.
Editors, journalists, media owners, politicians and academics took part in the discussion, organised by Prothom Alo on Wednesday. The session was moderated by Prothom Alo’s executive editor, Sajjad Sharif.
“We hoped to write freely, now we fear the mob”
Kamal Ahmed, chief of the media reform commission and senior journalist, said, “After we submitted the report, we were asked to identify immediate actions that could be implemented quickly. We did that within 24 hours. Naturally, we expected the government to take steps on at least those immediate priorities. Unfortunately, nothing visible has happened so far.”
Regarding the proposed Journalists’ Rights Protection Ordinance, Kamal Ahmed said the commission had recommended such an ordinance so that the government could promptly pass a law, and even provided a draft.
“However,” he noted, “the officials at the Ministry of Information evaluated it in their own way and suggested such changes that it would be better not to have this law at all.”
Referring to the recent assault on three journalists at the Dhaka District Court, he said, “If this law had been enacted, the state would have been responsible for their protection. They might not have faced such harassment. Now we are seeing the opposite of what should have been. We had hoped for an environment where we could write openly and fearlessly, but now there is a fear of mob attacks. Why should that fear exist? Because the government has taken no initiative — nor even tried to stop it.”
Kamal Ahmed added, “The popular movement that brought about change had created great hope among many. But so far, we have seen no sign that those hopes will be fulfilled. Still, if we assume nothing will happen, nothing ever will. There will be some results if we keep the pressure on.”
“There should be a code of ethics for journalism”
Mahfuz Anam, president of the Editors’ Council and editor of The Daily Star, said the media remains “severely beholden” to the Ministry of Information. “As long as this dependence continues and does not gradually diminish, the development of independent journalism will remain difficult.”
He also spoke about the politicisation of journalists’ unions, saying, “As long as unions are divided along political lines, independent journalism will not flourish.”
Expressing doubt over the government’s willingness to implement the media reform commission’s proposals, he said, “It’s unclear how committed this government will be. That’s why we must become more aware of our own interests and strengthen our professional and ethical foundations.”
Mahfuz Anam suggested that the media should voluntarily formulate a “code of ethics” to clearly define the rights of owners, and the responsibilities of editors and journalists.
Rezwanul Haque, president of the Broadcast Journalists’ Centre, said work was underway to develop such a code for broadcast journalists.
Commenting on divisions within journalists’ unions, he said, “The split has reached a point where until recently, the Press Club had two union offices. After 5 August, one faction was expelled, and their office locked, while the other continued to operate smoothly. So, has anything really changed?”
“Political parties must commit to protecting media freedom”
AK Azad, president of the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), urged political parties to commit to protecting press freedom.
He said that ahead of the national election, political parties should include in their manifestos a pledge to establish a new media commission and guarantee the freedom of the press.
Maintaining press freedom benefits not only journalists but also future governments, he added. “If political parties genuinely support the media, only then will democracy be strengthened.”
Political leaders’ remarks
Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, said they wanted to build a media landscape free from government or any other sinister influence. “This must be treated as a movement — a movement for media freedom. We must think about how to strengthen and win this movement.”
Moud Hossain Alamgir, head of the BNP’s media cell, questioned whether the media had ever truly wanted independence.
“Over the past 17 years, we have seen how subservient it can become,” he said. He added that the BNP’s forthcoming election manifesto would not only promise a media commission but also outline specific steps for its implementation.
Matiur Rahman Akand, head of Jamaat-e-Islami’s central media and publicity division, said he believed the widespread frustration expressed at the discussion reflected a desire for change. He stressed that Jamaat would act strictly within the bounds of law and regulations.
Mushfiq-us-Saleheen, joint member secretary and head of the media cell of the National Citizen Party (NCP), raised concerns about “media capture” following the July people’s uprising. “Since 5 August (2024), we’ve seen the media being taken over,” he said.
Warning of potential misuse of the media during the upcoming parliamentary election, he added, “What we’re seeing on social media now resembles the kind of misinformation and disinformation campaigns used by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party or Trump US president (Donald Trump). If this continues, the misuse or malpractice of the media could create a very dangerous situation during the election.”
“A joint platform is needed”
Professor Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, and a member of the media reform commission, said political parties must clearly state their stance on media freedom. “We want to see their explicit commitment — where exactly do they stand on media freedom? We need clear answers.”
Referring to the commission’s recommendations, she said, “We’ve already made our proposals and discussed the realities that followed. If we remain passive, the future will indeed be bleak.”
SM Rizwan-ul-Alam, coordinator of the media, communication and journalism programme at North South University, said resolving the current crisis in Bangladesh’s media landscape and implementing the commission’s recommendations would require a “tripartite solution”.
Kamarunnesa Hasan, a former BTV (Bangladesh Television) official and member of the media reform commission, said that although BTV is a state-run organisation, it has effectively functioned as a “party institution”.
“Whichever government comes to power, we are compelled to speak for that party because of our employment. We never had the opportunity to voice the opposition’s perspective”, she stated.
Dewan Hanif Mahmud, general secretary of the Editors’ Council and editor of Bonik Barta, said, “The movement for reforming the state has brought no real repair. The same is true for the media. After all this discussion, we are left saying — nothing has really changed.”
Hasibur Rahman, executive director of the NGO, Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI), which works on media development, said there should be a joint platform comprising owners, editors and all stakeholders to press for implementation of the commission’s recommendations.
He also urged political parties to include in their election manifestos a commitment to form an independent media commission.