Bangladesh joins Indo-Pacific Energy Forum in Tokyo

The forum is jointly hosted by the chair and vice chair of the US National Energy Dominance Council, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryosei.

Energy ministers and senior representatives from several Indo-Pacific countries including Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam are also attending the two-day forum.