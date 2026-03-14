Bangladesh joins Indo-Pacific Energy Forum in Tokyo
Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hassan Mahmood has arrived in Tokyo to participate in the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum being held on 14-15 March.
The forum is jointly hosted by the chair and vice chair of the US National Energy Dominance Council, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryosei.
Energy ministers and senior representatives from several Indo-Pacific countries including Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam are also attending the two-day forum.
During the meeting, participating ministers will discuss ways to strengthen energy security across the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on ensuring the supply of abundant, reliable, affordable, secure and dispatchable energy.
On the sidelines of the forum, Iqbal Hassan Mahmood is expected to hold bilateral meetings with ministers and other delegations from participating countries, including the United States, Japan and Brunei.
He is also scheduled to meet representatives of private sector companies to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh in the energy sector and related sectors.