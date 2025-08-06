CA office sends letter to EC asking to get ready to hold polls before Ramadan

The Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) has sent a letter to the election commission (EC) asking it to complete all preparations to hold the national elections before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in February 2026.

Through this letter, the formalities of the government's request to the EC to organise the polls have been completed, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today, Wednesday.

In the letter sent to the senior secretary of the election commission's secretariat today, M Siraz Uddin Miah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, requested him to take necessary measures to arrange a free, fair, peaceful and festive national election, maintaining expected standard, within the specified timeframe.