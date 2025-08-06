CA office sends letter to EC asking to get ready to hold polls before Ramadan
The Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) has sent a letter to the election commission (EC) asking it to complete all preparations to hold the national elections before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in February 2026.
Through this letter, the formalities of the government's request to the EC to organise the polls have been completed, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today, Wednesday.
In the letter sent to the senior secretary of the election commission's secretariat today, M Siraz Uddin Miah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, requested him to take necessary measures to arrange a free, fair, peaceful and festive national election, maintaining expected standard, within the specified timeframe.
In his address to the nation on the July Uprising Day on Tuesday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said he would write to the election commission to organise the election, before the start of Ramadan, in February next year.
In continuation of that, the CAO sent this letter today.
Referring to the address, the letter said the Chief Adviser in his speech talked about the immediate start of all preparations and institutional arrangements in this regard.
The Chief Adviser put emphasis on making arrangements so that the next election would be made memorable as a day of great joy and celebration in the context of citizens not being able to vote in the last 15 years.
In his speech, Prof Yunus hoped that the election would be unforgettable in joy and celebration, peace and order, voters' presence, cordiality and sincerity.
In addition to emphasising the importance of using appropriate technology in organising the polls, the EC was also informed of the government's all-out cooperation in organising an expected fair, free, peaceful, and festive election.
Finally, based on the announcement of the Chief Adviser, the Chief Adviser's Principal Secretary requested the EC to take the necessary activities to arrange the national elections within the stipulated timeframe, the press release said.