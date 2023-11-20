About 750,000 law enforcement personnel to be deployed

Nearly 750,000 members of various law enforcement agencies including the police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard and Ansar forces will be on duty to maintain law and order during the 12th parliamentary election.
Whether the members of the Armed Forces will be deployed during the upcoming election is yet to be decided.
A total of 608,000 members of law enforcement agencies were deployed during the 11th parliamentary election.
The election commission held a meeting on the spending on law enforcement agencies during the upcoming election.
At the meeting, it was informed that a total of 747,322 members of various law enforcement agencies will be deployed during the election.
After the meeting, election commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told the journalists that 516,000 members of Ansar forces, 182,091 members of police and Rapid Action Battalion, 2,355 members of Coast Guard and 46,876 members of Border Guard Bangladesh will be deployed on polls duty.
As part of its regular meeting, the commission sat with the officials of the law enforcement agencies where they discussed about a tentative budget, and law enforcement agencies gave the commission a demand in light with the personnel capacity, but that has not been finalised yet, he added.
Asked, Ashok Kumar Debnath said it is yet to be finalised which forces will remain deployed for how long, and the matter will be decided later. Besides, the election commission will decide on the deployment of the Armed Forces during the election, he added.
According to the election commission sources, an allocation of Tk 10.70 billion was sought for various law enforcement agencies including police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard and Ansar forces, the spending is to be revised to Tk 6-7 million.
With the spending for law enforcement agencies, the budget for the 12th parliamentary election will stand at Tk 16 billion, excluding the spending for armed forces. If the deployment of the armed forced is decided, the budget will go up.