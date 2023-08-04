OHCHR urges to ensure rights of peaceful assembly, expression

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called upon the authorities in Bangladesh to maintain their human rights obligations, referring to recurring violence and police action in opposition rallies.

It also urged the government to allow the people to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, according to a press release of Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson of UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Turk.

In the run up to the general election in December this year or January next year, the OHCHR urged all political parties, their supporters, and security forces to ensure a peaceful, inclusive, and safe environment, enabling a free and fair ballot.