City Corporation Investigation
Chattogram flyover: Theft of bolts, nuts raises safety concerns
Bolts and nuts have been stolen from the steel girders of the Muradpur flyover in Chattogram city, according to a recent investigation by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC). The theft has created structural safety concerns for the busy flyover, which is vital for city traffic. The probe found that drug-addicts are involved in these thefts.
The Muradpur flyover has three ramps (entry and exit lanes for vehicles) and one loop (a connecting curved road to other routes). The main flyover runs from Shulakbahar to Lalkhan Bazar.
One of the ramps and the loop were constructed to connect the Bayezid Bostami Road to the GEC area. Reports emerged that bolts, nuts, and other components were being stolen from the GEC-to-Bayezid-bound ramp, part of which is made of steel girders.
Following these allegations, the city corporation formed a three-member probe committee in August, consisting of engineers from both CCC and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). The committee has since submitted its report.
The Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Flyover, stretching from Lalkhan Bazar to Muradpur, was completed in December 2018 at a cost of Tk 6.75 billion. The CDA handed it over to the city corporation in 2019 after completing construction.
Drug users behind theft, incident ‘alarming’
After visiting the site, the investigation committee found that several bolts and nuts were missing from the GEC-to-Bayezid-bound ramp. According to the report, a total of 140 bolts and 53 washers were missing from the steel girder in that section. The committee termed the theft by drug addicts “alarming.”
The report noted that due to the height and structural complexity of the flyover, specialised workers and modern machinery—such as cranes and man-lifts—are required for inspection and maintenance. However, a lack of equipment and trained personnel has meant that routine inspections were never conducted.
The committee emphasised the need to build a team of technically skilled workers for regular maintenance and machinery operation. It also recommended purchasing cranes capable of lifting between 40 and 70 feet and keeping spare bolts and nuts in stock for emergency replacements.
The committee emphasised the need to build a team of technically skilled workers for regular maintenance and machinery operation. It also recommended purchasing cranes capable of lifting between 40 and 70 feet and keeping spare bolts and nuts in stock for emergency replacements.
10 recommendations to ensure safety
To protect this crucial city infrastructure, the investigation committee made 10 recommendations.
Those involved in the theft should be identified and brought under the law. The law enforcement agencies’ mobile patrols should maintain regular surveillance to prevent further thefts. The stolen bolts and nuts should be reinstalled immediately by a competent engineering firm, following the advice of a consulting organisation.
The committee also recommended engaging qualified experts to inspect the entire flyover to determine whether bolts have been stolen or loosened elsewhere and to obtain certification of structural safety.
A team of technically skilled maintenance workers should be developed, and 40–70-foot-high cranes should be purchased. Spare bolts and nuts should be kept in storage for emergencies.
To prevent unauthorised entry, barbed wire should be installed in the open area between the GEC-to-Bayezid ramp and the loop leading to gate no. 2. The flyover’s beautification projects beneath the structure should also ensure security measures.
All flyovers in the city should undergo regular maintenance and inspection, with consulting firms preparing and submitting reports to the city corporation. Closed-circuit cameras should be installed above and below flyovers for continuous monitoring. Additionally, regular drives should be carried out to remove illegal structures under the flyovers to prevent drug users from occupying those areas.
Engineers from the city corporation’s engineering department said that the stolen bolts have already been replaced and barbed wire installed to block entry. However, many of the committee’s other recommendations remain unimplemented.
Contacted by Prothom Alo, committee member secretary and CCC executive engineer Mohammad Rifatul Karim Chowdhury said the theft of bolts and nuts from a structure like a flyover is “deeply concerning”.
The height of the flyover makes it unusual for such thefts to occur, yet the investigation revealed that floating drug addicts were behind it, he said.
Although there has been no immediate impact, there is a risk of long-term structural damage. That’s why we have made several recommendations to enhance the flyover’s safety.