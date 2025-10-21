Chattogram flyover: Theft of bolts, nuts raises safety concerns

One of the ramps and the loop were constructed to connect the Bayezid Bostami Road to the GEC area. Reports emerged that bolts, nuts, and other components were being stolen from the GEC-to-Bayezid-bound ramp, part of which is made of steel girders.

Following these allegations, the city corporation formed a three-member probe committee in August, consisting of engineers from both CCC and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). The committee has since submitted its report.

The Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Flyover, stretching from Lalkhan Bazar to Muradpur, was completed in December 2018 at a cost of Tk 6.75 billion. The CDA handed it over to the city corporation in 2019 after completing construction.