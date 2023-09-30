Bangladesh

14 die of dengue, 2425 hospitalised

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A nurse provides treatment to a dengue-infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Reuters

Fourteen more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, raising the total death toll to 989 this year.

Besides, a total of 2,425 people — 751 in Dhaka and 1,674 in districts — have been admitted to hospitals during the period, according to the health directorate.

A staggering 203,406 people have so far been hospitalised with dengue this year.

The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.

