14 die of dengue, 2425 hospitalised

Fourteen more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, raising the total death toll to 989 this year.
Besides, a total of 2,425 people — 751 in Dhaka and 1,674 in districts — have been admitted to hospitals during the period, according to the health directorate.
A staggering 203,406 people have so far been hospitalised with dengue this year.
The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.