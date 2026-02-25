National Martyred Army Day
President, PM pay homage to BDR martyrs
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and prime minister Tarique Rahman paid rich tribute to martyred army officers, who were killed in the 2009 BDR (now BGB) carnage, at the Banani Military Graveyard, in the capital city today, Wednesday.
At 10:10 am, president Shahabuddin was the first to pay tribute. He was followed by prime minister Tarique Rahman. They offered prayers and a special munajat for the martyred army officers.
Earlier, at around 10:00 am, prime minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Banani Military Graveyard. Shortly afterwards, president Mohammed Shahabuddin arrived and was received by the prime minister.
They then paid homage to the fallen officers by placing wreaths at the memorial. After laying the wreaths, the president and the prime minister stood in silence for a few moments. A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a military salute, while a mournful tune was sounded on the bugle.
The two leaders subsequently joined a special prayer seeking eternal peace for the souls of the martyrs.
The doa also sought welfare for the country and its people.
Earlier, on the eve of the day, prime minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday issued a message praying for the eternal peace of the martyrs and expressing deep sympathy and solidarity with their bereaved family members.
He said on 25 February in 2009, a brutal massacre took place at the then BDR (now BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana.
The prime minister said 74 people, including 57 army officers were martyred in the carnage at the Pilkhana BDR Headquarters in Dhaka.
After 2009, the day was not observed with due importance, he said adding since 2024, following the country’s liberation from fascism, the day has been observed as “Martyred Army Day.”
The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the Pilkhana massacre.
“The trial over the killings at Pilkhana is ongoing. As the matter is sub-judice, there is no scope for detailed comments. However, as citizen, I believe it is important for us to perceive that activities against the country’s independence and sovereignty were involved behind this massacre,” he added.
After the incident, there were attempts to mislead the public through various falsehoods and misinformation, said the prime minister.
But in a fascism-free Bangladesh, the underlying causes behind the Pilkhana killings are now understood by the people, said Tarique Rahman.
He said the armed forces are a symbol of the honour, bravery, and pride of an independent nation.
“Today, we must renew our pledge so that no one can ever again conspire against the armed forces. Let this be our commitment on Martyred Army Day-that we will stand united against any conspiracy that goes against the interests of the country and its people,” he said.