President, PM pay homage to BDR martyrs

Earlier, at around 10:00 am, prime minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Banani Military Graveyard. Shortly afterwards, president Mohammed Shahabuddin arrived and was received by the prime minister.

They then paid homage to the fallen officers by placing wreaths at the memorial. After laying the wreaths, the president and the prime minister stood in silence for a few moments. A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a military salute, while a mournful tune was sounded on the bugle.

The two leaders subsequently joined a special prayer seeking eternal peace for the souls of the martyrs.

The doa also sought welfare for the country and its people.