Without reconciliation, society remains deeply divided

Justice for crimes is essential. At the same time, reconciliation is needed. Without it, society remains deeply divided. In Bangladesh, it is essential to ensure justice and accountability for crimes committed during the Liberation War, violence in the hill tracts and the July mass uprising. Reconciliation is equally necessary.

These issues emerged in discussions at a session titled ‘Justice, Accountability and National Reconciliation’ at the Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

The session was held at a hotel in the capital on Monday. It was the final day of the three-day event.

Teachers and researchers from Bangladesh, South Africa, Cambodia, India and Nepal spoke at the session about the need for justice, accountability and reconciliation.

However, Bangladesh’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Kayser Kamal, who took part in the session as a panelist, said reconciliation efforts around the world had often failed because they were used as a political shield to protect those involved in state violence from legal consequences.