Dengue claims 14 more lives

Dengue has claimed 14 more lives in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 893 this year and 300 this month.
During the period, 2,865 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
Of the new patients, 814 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.
Of the 14 deceased persons, 6 died in Dhaka and 8 outside.
So far, 184,717 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals around the country this year, DGHS said.