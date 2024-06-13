Green growth framework can help Bangladesh achieve sustainable development: WB

Bangladesh will need green growth to achieve its vision of upper middle-income country by 2031, which can be achieved through institutional strengthening, regulatory reforms, climate responsive public and private finance and enabling policy framework, says a new World Bank report launched today.

According to the report titled ‘Framework for implementing green growth in Bangladesh-2023’, green growth—by balancing economic prosperity with environmental compliance, benefits and protection—can be a strong and sustainable driver of growth, said a WB press release.

The report proposes nine key policy directions that aim to achieve three overarching objectives: effective environmental governance and energy transition, new engines and skills for green growth, and a just transition to a resilient, green, and healthy society. Policy directions include strengthening environmental governance, promoting renewable energy trade, investing in green industries and human capital, and improving public health and well-being, among others. It is important that all the recommended policies work together for them to be successful, adds the press release.

“Global experience shows that growth that harms the environment cannot be sustained. On the other hand, green growth can offer a strong and effective way to reduce poverty while safeguarding our environment, essentially serving as a catalyst for growth," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bhutan and Bangladesh.