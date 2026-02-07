PSC seeks autonomy, govt yet to announce decision
As a constitutional body, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has sought financial and administrative autonomy. The commission has prepared a draft ordinance in this regard and sent it to the Ministry of Public Administration.
At the same time, the chairman of the PSC has submitted a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the senior secretary of the Ministry, requesting that the draft be placed before a meeting of the advisory council.
However, the Government has not yet communicated any decision on the matter.
The Ministry of Public Administration has also refrained from making any clear statement. Concerned officials note that the national election is scheduled for 12 February, after which a new government will be formed.
As the interim government is approaching the very end of its tenure, uncertainty remains over whether it will take such a significant decision regarding the PSC at this stage.
Moreover, some policymakers within the Government, particularly in the Ministry of Finance, have expressed reservations about granting financial autonomy to the PSC.
They nevertheless support administrative autonomy in the management of the Commission.
The PSC sent the draft ordinance in mid-January. Attempts to obtain comments from the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Md Ehsanul Haque, proved unsuccessful.
When approached at the Ministry on Sunday, he informed reporters through the Public Relations Officer that he would not comment on the issue.
The lack of financial and administrative independence often leaves the commission feeling powerless. Despite its constitutional status, the PSC frequently encounters administrative complications. As the scope of work has expanded and the commission has adopted a target of completing one BCS examination cycle within a year, autonomy would significantly enhance efficiency and effectivenessPSC chairman professor, Mobasser Monem
PSC policymakers believe that financial and administrative autonomy is essential to accelerate recruitment processes and improve institutional efficiency.
At present, the commission must obtain approval at multiple levels, including from the Ministry of Finance, for financial matters. This dependency causes delays and disrupts continuity in operations.
According to the PSC, despite more than 53 years since its establishment, the constitutional independence envisaged for the commission in financial and administrative matters has not materialised in practice.
Authorities continue to treat the PSC in many respects as an ordinary government department.
Although the constitution provides for budgetary allocations to the Commission, the Government does not follow this provision in practice.
As a result, the PSC remains dependent on the Ministry of Finance, which, according to the commission, affects its performance.
The Commission has also identified similar constraints in administrative matters. Dependence on the Government for rule-making or amendments, candidate selection, and advisory functions leads to procedural delays.
In July of the current financial year, the Commission even faced temporary complications in withdrawing salaries and allowances for its members, when authorities treated PSC members as employees of the Republic.
The PSC argues that clarifying autonomy would help prevent such situations.
In July of the current financial year, the Commission even faced temporary complications in withdrawing salaries and allowances for its members, when authorities treated PSC members as employees of the Republic. The PSC argues that clarifying autonomy would help prevent such situations.
Key provisions in the draft ordinance
The draft titled Bangladesh Public Service Commission (amendment) ordinance, 2026 states that the chairman of the commission will be entitled to salaries, allowances and other benefits equivalent to those of judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, while members will receive benefits equivalent to judges of the High Court Division.
The draft further provides that, each financial year, the Government will allocate a specified amount after considering proposals submitted by the commission.
The PSC maintains that autonomy would make it easier to implement its plan to complete a BCS recruitment cycle within one year, thereby benefiting job applicants.
The commission will not require prior government approval to spend the allocated funds in approved sectors, although government-imposed expenditure control regulations will remain applicable.
The chairman of the commission will serve as the final authority for approving expenditure from the PSC budget. However, the constitutional authority of the Comptroller and Auditor General will remain fully intact.
‘Autonomy will reduce recruitment time’
The PSC is a constitutional institution that ensures merit-based recruitment to public service through the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and other competitive examinations. It also provides opinions on recruitment, promotion, discipline, and related matters.
Correspondence from the PSC chairman to the secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, along with discussions with PSC policymakers, indicates that the procedure for removing the chairman and members of the Commission follows the same process applicable to judges of the Supreme Court.
For this reason, the PSC argues that their salaries and benefits should also reflect judicial status.
Although the Constitution provides for aligning PSC members’ remuneration with that of other constitutional office holders, the Government has, in practice, determined their pay and allowances in line with those of public servants.
The commission therefore believes that amending the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Act, 2023 is necessary to clarify its constitutional status and enable independent financial and administrative operations.
The PSC maintains that autonomy would make it easier to implement its plan to complete a BCS recruitment cycle within one year, thereby benefiting job applicants.
PSC chairman professor Mobasser Monem told Prothom Alo that the lack of financial and administrative independence often leaves the commission feeling powerless.
Despite its constitutional status, the PSC frequently encounters administrative complications.
As the scope of work has expanded and the commission has adopted a target of completing one BCS examination cycle within a year, autonomy would significantly enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
He added that the Government would provide budgetary allocations in accordance with the Constitution and that the PSC would ensure accountability in line with government financial regulations.
Granting financial and administrative autonomy to the PSC, he said, would serve the national interest.