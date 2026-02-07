PSC seeks autonomy, govt yet to announce decision

As a constitutional body, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has sought financial and administrative autonomy. The commission has prepared a draft ordinance in this regard and sent it to the Ministry of Public Administration.

At the same time, the chairman of the PSC has submitted a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the senior secretary of the Ministry, requesting that the draft be placed before a meeting of the advisory council.

However, the Government has not yet communicated any decision on the matter.

The Ministry of Public Administration has also refrained from making any clear statement. Concerned officials note that the national election is scheduled for 12 February, after which a new government will be formed.

As the interim government is approaching the very end of its tenure, uncertainty remains over whether it will take such a significant decision regarding the PSC at this stage.