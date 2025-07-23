Who will dare to even issue an order amid environment of fear: Sara Hossain

Supreme Court’s senior lawyer Sara Hossain said the pervasive fear grips the judiciary of the country one year into July mass uprising.

“None can say there is no fear the country now. This fear exists both inside and outside the judiciary. Judges are constantly worried about who might speak out against them if they take a particular decision. If a group raises its voice loudly against a judge for any reason, that judge’s career is practically over. In such a climate of fear, who can deliver proper verdicts? Let alone verdicts—who will even dare to issue an order,?” Sara said.

She made these remarks on Wednesday morning at a roundtable discussion organised by Prothom Alo at its office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The discussion, titled “July Uprising: One Year On—Reflections and the Road Ahead,” was moderated by Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif.