Militants exist in country, govt will work to reduce it to zero: PM’s Info Adviser

A journalist referred to earlier warnings about possible militant attacks on key installations, renewed concerns raised two days ago, and the subsequent tightening of security around airports announced on Monday.

The journalist also noted that key figures in the interim government had at various times said there was no militancy in the country in the real sense, and asked whether the government genuinely believed there was no militant activity in Bangladesh and how much information it possessed on the matter.

In response, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “First of all, we cannot disclose how much information the government has. This is sensitive information and it will remain confidential. But what the government has already said is a fact—there are militants in Bangladesh.”